The changes ban taxpayer-funded clinics in the Title X program for low-income women from making abortion referrals, a restriction opponents characterize as a “gag rule.”

The 7-4 ruling by the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals overturned decisions issued by judges in Washington, Oregon, and California. The court had already allowed the administration’s changes to start taking effect while the government appealed those rulings.

In a victory for the Trump administration, a US appeals court on Monday upheld rules that bar taxpayer-funded family-planning clinics from referring women for abortions.

Beginning March 4, the rules will also prohibit clinics that receive federal money from sharing office space with abortion providers, which critics said would force many Title X providers to find new locations, undergo expensive remodels, or shut down — further reducing access to the program.

Title X patients receive affordable birth control, reproductive care, and other care through the program, including breast and cervical cancer screenings and HIV testing.

Abortion is a legal medical procedure, but federal laws prohibit the use of Title X or other taxpayer funds to pay for abortions except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the woman. Under Title X, a 1970 law designed to improve access to family planning services, federal money may not be used in programs “where abortion is a method of family planning.”

FBI official: Russia wants to see US ‘tear ourselves apart’

Russia wants to watch Americans “tear ourselves apart’’ as the United States heads toward elections, an FBI official warned Monday.

David Porter, an assistant section chief with the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force, accused Russia of conducting brazen operations aimed at spreading disinformation, exploiting lines of division in society, and sowing doubt about the integrity of US elections and the ability of its leaders to govern effectively.

Porter spoke at an election security conference on Capitol Hill just days after conflicting accounts emerged of a closed-door briefing intelligence officials had given to House lawmakers on threats from Russia and other nations in the 2020 election. That briefing focused attention on the possibility that Russia could work to aid President Trump’s reelection. Democratic rival Senator Bernie Sanders has said intelligence officials told him that Russia was looking to boost his candidacy, too.

Porter did not address the briefing or whether Russia had a preference for particular candidates. But he said Russia was generally engaged in “information confrontation’’ aimed at blurring fact from fiction, eroding American confidence in democratic institutions and driving wedges into society’s fracture lines.

“The primary objective is not to create a particular version of the truth but rather to cloud the truth and erode our ability to find it, creating a sentiment that no narrative or news source can be trusted at all,’’ Porter said.

The FBI formed the Foreign Influence Task Force after widespread interference by Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign. The task force was initially intended to focus primarily on Russia, but it also works to counter influence operations — including hacking and more covert methods — from adversaries including China, North Korea, and Iran.

US officials see China as an aggressive threat, particularly when it comes to espionage and theft of intellectual property, but Porter said Beijing’s goal was less about sowing general chaos in the United States and more about promoting and developing its own economic standing in the world.

“To put it simply, in this space, Russia wants to watch us tear ourselves apart, while it seems that China would rather manage our gradual economic decline over the course of generations,’’ Porter said.

Intelligence officials have not commented publicly on the Feb. 13 briefing given to members of the House Intelligence Committee. One intelligence official said lawmakers were not told that Russia was working directly to aid Trump. But other people familiar with the meeting said they were told the Kremlin was looking to help Trump’s candidacy. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the classified briefing.

