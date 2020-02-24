HARDWICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A forest fire burning through a popular hiking area that is crossed by the Appalachian Trail and a major interstate highway was about 80 percent contained by Monday afternoon, officials said.

The fire began Sunday afternoon on Mount Tammany, a steep, rugged area of New Jersey’s Worthington State Forest and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border. Fire officials said about 80 acres (30 hectares) had burned by Monday.

A helicopter and 40 firefighters were working to put the fire out Monday, officials said. Greg McLaughlin, chief of the New Jersey Forest Fires Service, said no injuries have been reported. A cause for the fire had not been determined, officials said.