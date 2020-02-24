HARDWICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A forest fire burning through a popular hiking area that is crossed by the Appalachian Trail and a major interstate highway was about 80 percent contained by Monday afternoon, officials said.
The fire began Sunday afternoon on Mount Tammany, a steep, rugged area of New Jersey’s Worthington State Forest and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border. Fire officials said about 80 acres (30 hectares) had burned by Monday.
A helicopter and 40 firefighters were working to put the fire out Monday, officials said. Greg McLaughlin, chief of the New Jersey Forest Fires Service, said no injuries have been reported. A cause for the fire had not been determined, officials said.
Chris Franek, the state forest fire service’s assistant division fire warden, said fires on similar terrain usually burn upward but that Sunday’s fire, which started below a trail at an elevation of about 1,400 feet burned downhill because the trail area is rocky and without abundant vegetation.
Incident Commander Eric Weber told WFMZ-TV the ground crews operating at night had to contend with difficult terrain. A helicopter dropped water on the fire Sunday, officials said.
Some delays were reported during the Monday morning commute, but officials said the highway was open in both directions.
ASSOCIATED PRESS