CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Grand Teton National Park officials have suspended efforts to shoot mountain goats from a helicopter after criticism from Wyoming’s governor prompted Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to intervene.

Bernhardt told park officials to suspend the shooting Friday night, hours after the effort began and Governor Mark Gordon called the helicopter shooting a “farce’’ in a letter to acting Grand Teton Superintendent Gopaul Noojidail.

The Park Service suspended the flights since Friday’s initial effort, which was ‘‘effective towards meeting our objective,’’ park spokeswoman Denise Germann said Monday.