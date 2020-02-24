Chaos erupted Sunday evening at a crowded Houston flea market when a man fired a gun, leaving seven people hospitalized. Police are still trying to determine whether the shot was fired by mistake or with a specific target in mind. Police took one armed man into custody but have not announced charges.

The shot was fired around 7 p.m. Sunday at the Mercado Sabadomingo, about 11 miles north of downtown, which on weekends turns into a dance hall popular with families, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters Sunday.

A witness reported seeing someone with a gun at the same time a shot rang out, Gonzalez said. One man was shot in the leg with a pass-through wound. Six others were injured from what police think was the bullet passing through the first victim and ricocheting off the concrete floor, after which it struck others or caused shrapnel injuries. There’s no connection between the suspect and the man who was shot in the leg, police said.