NORMAN, Okla. — Another University of Oklahoma professor read a racial slur in class, the school’s interim president said, marking the second time in less than two weeks that a faculty member used offensive language in the classroom.

Interim president Joseph Harroz Jr. said Monday a history professor, whom he didn’t name, read from a historical document that used the N-word repeatedly. Harroz said the professor gave a “trigger warning” letting students know what she was about to say, but he said that didn’t excuse her behavior.

“For students in the class, as well as members of our community, this was another painful experience,” Harroz said in a letter. “It is common sense to avoid uttering the most offensive word in the English language, especially in an environment where the speaker holds the power.”