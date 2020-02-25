A 70-year-old from Switzerland’s southern state of Ticino tested positive after he returned from Milan, the head of the Swiss Federal Office for Public Health said. He is isolated at a clinic in Lugano while authorities try to trace anyone he had contact with, Pascal Strupler said. It’s the first case in Switzerland.

For Switzerland, Austria, and Croatia it was the first confirmed cases in those countries. Germany and France, which had previously reported cases, confirmed new infections in people who had visited Italy.

BERLIN — Five European countries announced cases of coronavirus Tuesday in people who had been in the Lombardy region on Italy, where the virus emerged as a fast-growing cluster last week.

Croatia also confirmed its first case Tuesday, also a man who had traveled to Milan.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said it’s a “younger man, with a mild form of the disease’’ and that he has “been isolated and his condition is good.”

Officials in the western Austria state of Tyrol said the country’s first two cases involved a woman and a man, both 24 and from the Bergamo area in Lombardy. They had driven to Austria on Friday, the day the coronavirus cases in Italy spiked.

The woman fell ill Saturday and developed a fever Sunday, said Guenter Weiss, a senior doctor at Innsbruck’s university hospital. Her boyfriend got a fever and a sore throat Sunday.

They reported themselves to the authorities late Monday. Both were in a stable condition with only mild symptoms but will be kept in isolation until the weekend, Weiss said.

Franz Katzgraber, head of the Tyrol state health department, said the authorities were tracing possible contacts of the patients in Austria. The daily Tiroler Tageszeitung reported the woman worked at a hotel in Innsbruck, which was temporarily closed.

Herbert Kickl of Austria’s opposition far-right Freedom Party called for border crossings to be “reduced to a minimum,’’ saying that ‘‘everything must be done to stop the virus from spreading further in Austria.’’ He also called for illegal immigrants and asylum-seekers to be quarantined.

But Italy’s health minister, Roberto Speranza, said late Tuesday after meeting with counterparts from neighboring countries including Austria, Switzerland and Croatia that they had agreed closing borders would be “inappropriate.”

Italian officials reported 11 deaths and 322 confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday, 100 more than a day earlier.

France announced two new cases of the virus, a young Chinese woman who arrived from China Feb. 7 and is hospitalized in Paris, and a young French man who had returned from Lombardy. Jerome Salomon, France’s health services chief, said the man is hospitalized in the Rhone-Alpes region.

Authorities in Germany, which early on in the outbreak reported about a dozen cases linked to a traveler from China, said Tuesday that a new infection had been confirmed in the southwest. Health officials in Baden-Wuerttemberg state said the 25-year-old man from the Goeppingen area had probably contracted the virus on a recent visit to Milan.

The German Red Cross, meanwhile, said people who have recently traveled to areas with local transmission of the virus, such as parts of northern Italy, will be prevented from giving blood for four weeks.

Meanwhile, Spanish authorities scrambled Tuesday to trace everyone who had come in contact with an Italian doctor and his partner who tested positive for the coronavirus while on vacation in the Canary Islands, locking down a major resort with about 1,000 guests in the hopes of limiting any possible outbreak.

While officials said they were acting out of an abundance of caution, the response underscored how quickly the spread of the virus in one European Union nation could become a problem for others in the bloc, which prides itself on frictionless travel across borders.

The doctor had been visiting from Lombardy in Italy, local news reports said, which has been hit particularly hard by the virus.

In another Lombardy link, Spanish authorities said Tuesday that a 36-year-old Italian woman living in Barcelona had also tested positive for the virus after returning from the region. Joan Guix, a Catalan regional official, said that authorities had identified about 25 people who had been in contact with the woman and that they would remain “isolated” for 14 days.

The Canary Islands resort, the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife, was not placed under quarantine, which involves separation of those who have been exposed to the virus, authorities said. Rather, they said, it was in lockdown for now, which aims to halt the movement of all individuals within the concerned area — regardless of whether they are sick or have been exposed.

The Canary Islands, an archipelago about 60 miles west of the African coast, are a popular destination for Europeans.