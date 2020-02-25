As the president fumed on social media, federal prosecutors were in court arguing against Stone’s bid for a new trial based on the alleged political bias of the jury forewoman. Trump’s attorney general, William Barr, has warned him publicly and privately to stop tweeting about Justice Department criminal cases and told people close to Trump he was considering quitting over the matter.

Trump’s comments came just as the judge in the case had rebuked him and others over their attacks on the juror, and it seemed to put the president at odds with his own Justice Department.

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Tuesday injected new political drama into the legal debate over whether Roger Stone deserves a new trial, tweeting as a hearing in the matter was ongoing that the jury forewoman who voted to convict his longtime friend and confidant was ‘‘totally biased.’’

‘‘There has rarely been a juror so tainted as the forewoman in the Roger Stone case,’’ Trump wrote. ‘‘Look at her background. She never revealed her hatred of ‘Trump’ and Stone. She was totally biased, as is the judge. Roger wasn’t even working on my campaign. Miscarriage of justice. Sad to watch!’’

Minutes later, he seemed to add an attack on the judge, re-tweeting a link that Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano had tweeted with the headline, ‘‘Roger Stone judge’s bias may have jeopardized entire trial: former Democratic Party lawyer.’’

As of 4:30 p.m., the hearing remained ongoing, and it was unclear what US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson would decide.

She seemed to question aggressively Stone’s defense team over the jury forewoman’s social media, and ultimately said they and prosecutors would be allowed to asked a limited set of questions to two members of the jury. No matter the outcome, the judge made clear she was concerned about attacks by Trump and others on jurors, even ordering the hearing partially closed to protect the safety and privacy of those on the panel.

Citing the risk of harassment and intimidation jurors might face, Jackson decided that observers should be able to only listen to an audio feed — rather than see in person — arguments over Stone’s request for a new trial.

‘‘This is indisputably a highly publicized case in which the president himself shone a spotlight on the jury,’’ Jackson said, adding, ‘‘Any attempt to harass or intimidate jurors is completely antithetical to our system of justice.’’

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment on Trump’s tweets.

Jackson has signaled the likelihood of a swift ruling and could decide as early as Tuesday whether to toss out Stone’s convictions and order a retrial, or finalize the jury’s guilty verdicts for defense appeal.