Former vice president Joe Biden attacked Sanders for considering launching a primary challenge against former President Barack Obama.

Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg seized on reports that Russia was interfering in the presidential election to help Sanders.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders faced a torrent of attacks from his Democratic rivals Tuesday night during a high-stakes debate that could be their final prime-time opportunity to change the direction of the 2020 nomination fight.

And even Sanders’ ideological ally, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, said she’d be a better president than the Vermont senator.

Sanders, who has risen to be the Democrats’ clear front-runner, responded: “I’m hearing my name mentioned a little bit tonight. I wonder why?”

The new wave of infighting came as Democrats met for the party’s 10th — and perhaps most consequential — debate of the primary season. Tuesday’s forum came just four days before South Carolina’s first-in-the-South primary and a week before more than a dozen states vote on Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg was the focus last week for his highly anticipated debut, but after a bad performance that froze his momentum, the knives were out for Sanders.

The night marked a major moment in his political career. After spending decades as an outside agitator accustomed to attacking the party establishment, he’s suddenly the one on defense as the Democratic establishment fears he could build an insurmountable delegate lead as soon as next week.

Bloomberg made the case that both President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are in lockstep in their belief that Sanders would make the weakest Democratic general election rival for Trump. Last week, Sanders acknowledged that he’d be been briefed by intelligence officials who said that Russia is attempting to interfere in the elections to benefit him.

“Vladimir Trump thinks Donald Trump should be president of the United States and that’s why Russia is helping you, so you lose to him,” Bloomberg said.

Sanders shot back, ‘‘Hey, Mr. Putin, if I’m president of the United States, trust me, you’re not going to interfere in any more American elections.”

Warren said Tuesday that she would be a better president than Sanders because she would be able to get more progressive policies passed. She said she’s “dug in” when it comes to fighting big banks and actually explaining how she’d enact universal health care.

“Progressives have got one shot, and we need to spend it with a leader who is going to get something done,’’ Warren said.

Warren and Sanders share many of the same policy goals. But Sanders has performed far better in the early presidential nominating contests.

Her comments marked some of the sharpest contrasts she’s drawn with him so far. Sanders’ opponents have argued that he’s been ineffective during his three decades in Congress.

Warren also resumed her attacks on Bloomberg, slamming him over a news report that he told a female employee to “kill it” when she became pregnant. Bloomberg denies it.

Invoking her own personal story of discrimination on the job after she became pregnant, Warren escalated her push to get Bloomberg to release all former employees from nondisclosure agreements they signed while working at his media company.

Bloomberg denied that he made the incendiary remark to a former female employee: “Never said it, period.’’

He also apologized for off-color remarks he is reported to have made to female employees, but he declined to address Warren’s call that he issue a more blanket release from the nondisclosure agreements than the three women he has recently released.

Bloomberg “cannot earn the trust of the core of the Democratic Party,” Warren said. “He is the riskiest candidate standing on this stage.”

Biden was also looking to make a big impression in South Carolina, where he was long viewed as the unquestioned front-runner because of his support from black voters.

Also a factor: Billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who has borrowed heavily from his personal fortune to fuel a strong push in South Carolina, where he’s threatening to peel away some of Biden’s support with the state’s black voters. Rivals Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar are also fighting to win over moderates while decrying Sanders’ chief policy priorities.

Sanders’ handling of the pressure could be crucial in determining whether he stays at the top of the Democratic pack.

Biden went after Sanders for what he characterized as softness toward the gun manufacturing industry.

Biden said that Sanders’ position on gun makers ‘‘has caused carnage on our streets.’’

In response, Sanders said he has ‘‘cast thousands of votes, including bad votes. That was a bad vote.’’ The issue came up after an introductory question that included mention of the 2015 massacre at Mother Emanuel AME Church — just steps from the debate venue — in which nine black Bible study participants were slain during a racist shooting.

Sanders, in 2005, supported a proposal backed by the National Rifle Association granting gun manufacturers broad legal protections. He has repeatedly been put on the defensive during the 2020 campaign on his perceived support for the gun manufacturing industry.

In a turn on the issue, Buttigieg also took on Sanders, saying his position on guns wasn’t an old one but “is a current bad position that Bernie Sanders holds.”

Bloomberg said he has been preparing for the role of president since the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Responding to criticism from Warren, Bloomberg said he’s the choice “that makes the most sense.”

“I have the experience, I have the resources, and I have the record,” he said.

He added: “I have been training for this job since I stepped on the pile that was still smoldering on 9/11.’’

On health care, Sanders said his government-based Medicare for All health care plan won’t cost as much as many estimate and is the best possible option for the country.

He said that it’s best to guarantee health care for everyone, not rely on a variety of separate insurance plans.

Klobuchar said that more was needed in the health care debate than ‘‘broken promises that sound good on bumper stickers.’’ The rest of the field lobbed criticism at Sanders as expected.

Steyer said that Sanders’ plan “shows a huge risk for the Democratic Party.”