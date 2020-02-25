WASHINGTON — A Trump nominee to serve on a court that hears claims against the government once argued that several federal agencies should be eliminated and that Social Security should be abolished because economic disparity ‘‘is a natural aspect of the human condition.’’

Stephen Schwartz, nominated to the US Court of Federal Claims, spelled those ideas out 15 years ago in a student newspaper as an undergraduate at Yale. Schwartz wrote that the departments of Transportation, Agriculture, and Education lack a ‘‘constitutional basis,’’ and that Social Security benefits were intended to prevent ‘‘outright starvation’’ but had become a ‘‘standard component of most retirement programs.’’