WASHINGTON — A Trump nominee to serve on a court that hears claims against the government once argued that several federal agencies should be eliminated and that Social Security should be abolished because economic disparity ‘‘is a natural aspect of the human condition.’’
Stephen Schwartz, nominated to the US Court of Federal Claims, spelled those ideas out 15 years ago in a student newspaper as an undergraduate at Yale. Schwartz wrote that the departments of Transportation, Agriculture, and Education lack a ‘‘constitutional basis,’’ and that Social Security benefits were intended to prevent ‘‘outright starvation’’ but had become a ‘‘standard component of most retirement programs.’’
In the years since, the view that federal government powers should be sharply curtailed has been central to his legal work. Schwartz, 36, has recently worked as a lawyer on controversial efforts that would have severely restricted the voting rights of Blacks in North Carolina and bathroom rights of transgender students in Virginia.
Schwartz is among a growing cadre of conservative legal activists selected by President Trump to serve on the federal bench, part of the administration’s campaign to move the judiciary to the right.
Through a representative, Schwartz declined requests for an interview.
WASHINGTON POST