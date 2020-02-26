‘‘This is a tragic day for our city, this is a tragic day for our state,’’ Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said at a Wednesday evening news conference.

Authorities did not identify the 51-year-old shooter, who the company’s CEO said was an active employee at the facility, a local institution that employs more than 1,000 people on the city’s west side. They did not discuss a possible motive for the killings and did not name the victims.

MILWAUKEE — A Molson Coors employee stormed the brewery’s sprawling Milwaukee campus Wednesday afternoon, killing five of his coworkers before turning the gun on himself, police said.

The rampage is the first mass shooting of 2020, according The Washington Post’s database, and it adds half a dozen people to a list of victims that continues to grow as gunmen invade schools, houses of worship, and workplaces.

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said it was Wisconsin’s 11th mass shooting since 2004, and he urged residents to ‘‘never grow comfortable in the face of these repeated tragedies.’’

‘‘We’re here on the scene of another American tragedy,’’ Barnes told reporters. ‘‘Another senseless American tragedy, one that shouldn’t have to happen, and unfortunately it’s in our backyard.’’

Speaking at a news conference unrelated to the Wisconsin shooting, President Trump said a ‘‘wicked murderer opened fire’’ at the facility. ‘‘Our hearts break for them and their loved ones,’’ he said.

Authorities first described the scene as ‘‘active’’ and as a ‘‘critical incident’’ in a pair of Twitter posts around 2:30 p.m. local time. By 5 p.m., police announced there was ‘‘no active threat.’’

Live footage from near the facility showed a massive police response, from Milwaukee officers and SWAT teams to federal agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The company told employees in an e-mail that there was an ‘‘active shooter’’ in the building and advised workers to hide in place, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The advisory warned employees that the shooter was located in the second-floor stairwell of one of the campus buildings.

Molson Coors said on Twitter, roughly two hours after initial reports of the shooting surfaced, that the scene is ‘‘an active situation.’’

‘‘Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able,’’ the company wrote.

Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the complex’s district, told reporters that he knows many people who work at Molson Coors.

‘‘It’s super sad. It’s a horrible situation,’’ he said. ‘‘I’m hurt. This is not a good day right now.’’

Wisconsin’s senators both said they were monitoring the shooting.

‘‘Prayers go out to everyone affected,’’ Republican Senator Ron Johnson wrote on Twitter.

‘‘Gun violence has taken too many lives in Milwaukee and the mass shooting today is heartbreaking,’’ Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, wrote. ‘‘I want to thank the first responders who ran into harm’s way and saved lives.’’

The husband of a Molson Coors employee told the Journal Sentinel that his wife was in lockdown with her co-workers, texting him from a room on the campus.

At least 600 people work at the complex, which houses both corporate offices and brewing facilities, according to the Associated Press.

Large numbers of police and firefighters taped off streets around the building and asked the public to stay away from the scene.

‘‘Around 2 o’clock, I just heard a lot of sirens,’’ said Nicole Bryant, 35, who lives near the building. ‘‘They told us to take cover in our homes but we couldn’t do that.’’

Like many in the area, she had to meet her children at the bus stop. Ambulances and police cars, sirens blaring, shared the roads with yellow buses packed with children on a brutally cold and gray Ash Wednesday.

On Bryant’s block, a man and a woman dressed in the yellow neon work shirts worn on the brewery’s factory floor were arriving to start their shift, but stopped when they saw texts and e-mails about the shooter.

The two workers remained in their blue SUV two hours later, unable to go to work or leave because they were stuck inside the perimeter.

The woman, who is a machine operator, said they’d heard the shooting happened inside the factory and that there were people killed and injured.

‘‘I’m feeling horrible,’’ she said. ‘‘These are people we’ve worked with for years. They’re like family. We spend more time with them than we do at home.’’

The company recently announced a restructuring plan that would move corporate jobs to the Milwaukee office, expanding the considerable workforce there and closing its office in Denver.

The consolidation also led to a rebranding of the Wisconsin institution long known as Miller Brewing, which was founded in Milwaukee in 1855.