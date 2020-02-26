BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards on Wednesday called on a Louisiana judge to step down after she admitted to using racial slurs in angry text messages. The Democratic governor said the “state deserves better.”

Edwards said in a statement that District Judge Jessie LeBlanc “has compromised her ability to preside as a judge, and she has damaged the judiciary. She should resign.”

LeBlanc, who is white, now admits sending the text messages after denying them for months. She acknowledged in an interview Sunday on WAFB-TV that she used the slurs to describe a Black sheriff’s deputy and a Black law clerk in text messages she sent to Assumption Parish Chief Deputy Bruce Prejean as their extramarital affair ended.