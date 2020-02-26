FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Leaders of a neo-Nazi group have been arrested and charged in a pair of federal investigations with conspiring to harass journalists, churches, and a former Cabinet official, among others, with phony bomb threats and other forms of intimidation.

John C. Denton, 26, of Montgomery, Texas, a former leader of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a series of phony bomb threats made in Virginia and across multiple countries.

In Seattle, prosecutors announced charges against a group of alleged Atomwaffen members for cyberstalking and mailing threatening communications in a campaign against journalists with swastika-laden posters telling them “You have been visited by your local Nazis.”