NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man set fire to his hospital bed in an attempt to get the attention of nurses because he felt they were ignoring him, police said.

John David King, 75, admitted to using a lighter to set a plastic bag on fire at a hospital in New Smyrna Beach on Saturday, news outlets reported.

He didn’t intend to hurt anyone but was upset, police said, because he felt nurses were ignoring him when he asked that they bring him his clothes.