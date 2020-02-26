Stanford University said it will use a $55 million commitment from California real estate developer John Arrillaga to ensure some of its medical students graduate without debt.

The gift from Arrillaga, who received financial aid while at Stanford, will be matched through other donations and school support to create $90 million in new scholarship funding over the next decade, the school said in a statement Wednesday. Students will qualify based on need.

Arrillaga, who’s worth at least $2.5 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has donated considerable sums to his alma mater. His family’s name appears on many buildings across the campus, including a recreation center, gym, and dining hall.