Pedestrian fatalities on US roads have increased by more than 50 percent over the past decade, while deaths of people riding in cars, trucks, and other vehicles remained essentially unchanged, according to an analysis of federal and state data released Thursday.
The analysis from the Governors Highway Safety Association estimated that pedestrian deaths totaled 6,590 in 2019, an increase of 5 percent over 2018.
It’s the highest number in more than three decades, the report said, and underscores a historic reversal that has deeply disturbed safety experts.
‘‘Pedestrian deaths were declining for 30 years and then in 2009, a complete reversal of progress became evident,’’ said Richard Retting, director of safety for Sam Schwartz Engineering, who wrote the report for the group, which represents safety officials.
The report pointed to a host of long-established and other likely contributors to the grim tally, which has seen the number of pedestrian deaths in the United States rise from a rate of 1.3 per 100,000 population in 2009 to an estimated rate of 2.0 in 2019.
Among them: Cellphone use has soared, distracting drivers; Americans have moved toward heavier, less forgiving SUVs; drivers and pedestrians are too often intoxicated; many roads were designed with cars, not people, in mind; and walking in the dark has become increasingly deadly.
Most pedestrians were killed away from intersections, the report notes, adding that cutting speeding can help.
WASHINGTON POST