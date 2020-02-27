Pedestrian fatalities on US roads have increased by more than 50 percent over the past decade, while deaths of people riding in cars, trucks, and other vehicles remained essentially unchanged, according to an analysis of federal and state data released Thursday.

The analysis from the Governors Highway Safety Association estimated that pedestrian deaths totaled 6,590 in 2019, an increase of 5 percent over 2018.

It’s the highest number in more than three decades, the report said, and underscores a historic reversal that has deeply disturbed safety experts.