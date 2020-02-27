When Sarah Boone called police on Monday to report that her boyfriend was dead, she blamed it on a game of hide-and-seek.

After a night of puzzles, painting, and chardonnay, Jorge Torres Jr. had climbed inside a suitcase as a joke, she claimed. Assuming he’d be able to get out, she’d gone to bed. The next morning, she woke up to find that Torres wasn’t lying next to her. He was still in the suitcase, and he wasn’t breathing.

But videos on Boone’s phone told another story, one that led to the 42-year-old being charged with murder on Tuesday. Authorities say that Boone knowingly left her boyfriend to die, taunting him and filming his cries for help. According to an arrest affidavit, Boone claimed that she and Torres ‘‘thought it would be funny’’ if Boone zipped Torres inside a large suitcase, she said. Torres hopped in the suitcase, and Boone closed it up. She told police that she figured he’d have no problem freeing himself and went to bed.