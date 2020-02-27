In August 2017, Stacy Bailey, an art teacher at Charlotte Anderson Elementary School in Arlington, Texas, introduced herself to her fourth-grade class with a slideshow of her childhood, parents, friends, and family.

Included in the mix was a photo of her with her partner, Julie Vasquez, who Bailey explained at the time was her future wife. The presentation touched off a complaint from a parent that Bailey was “promoting the homosexual agenda.” Bailey was suspended for eight months from the public school, where she had taught for 10 years and had twice been voted teacher of the year.

This week, more than two years later, the Mansfield Independent School District agreed to pay Bailey $100,000 to settle a lawsuit she had filed accusing the district of discriminating against her because of her sexual orientation.