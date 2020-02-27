Officials insist the goal is not to control the content of what subject-matter experts and other officials are saying, but to make sure their efforts are being coordinated, after days of confusion with various administration officials showing up on television. And they say they are not focused on specific news releases rather with a streamlined effort around television appearances.

President Trump announced Wednesday evening that Pence would coordinate the government’s response to the public health threat even as he played down the immediate danger from the virus that is spreading rapidly across the globe. Pence was scheduled to lead a meeting of the government’s coronavirus task force Thursday.

WASHINGTON — The White House moved on Thursday to tighten control of coronavirus messaging by government health officials and scientists, directing them to clear all statements and public appearance with the office of Vice President Mike Pence, according to several officials familiar with the new approach.

Pence said on Thursday that he had selected Dr. Deborah Birx, the director of the US effort to combat HIV and AIDS, to serve as the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House, enlisting an experienced scientist and physician to manage the response to the potential spread of the virus.

The naming of Pence to head the coronovirus response cast light on Pence’s record as a lawmaker and his handling of a major public health crisis during his time as governor of Indiana. The worst HIV outbreak in the state’s history happened on his watch in 2015, which critics blamed on Pence’s belated response and his opposition to authorizing a needle-exchange program.

In 2011, as a member of Congress, he voted to cut funding for Planned Parenthood. Two years later, a Planned Parenthood clinic that had been the only HIV-testing center in Scott County, Ind., closed after public health spending cuts, HuffPost reported.

Two months passed from the start of the outbreak in 2015 before Pence declared a public state of emergency.

The spread of the disease was attributed to people injecting Opana, an addictive painkiller, with shared needles. But Pence didn’t agree with federal health experts that distributing clean needles was a good idea.

‘‘I don’t believe effective anti-drug policy involves handing out drug paraphernalia,’’ he told the Indianapolis Star at the time. Despite assurances from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that it is an effective way to halt the spread of infections and diseases such as HIV and hepatitis B and C, Pence said if state lawmakers tried to send him a bill for a needle-exchange program, he would veto it.

As cases spiked, Pence reportedly turned to prayer.

After 75 people were confirmed to be HIV-positive, Pence announced he would allow a 30-day needle exchange.

In 2018, researchers at Yale University found the epidemic could have been prevented if Pence and state officials had acted faster. The study received financial support from the federal government.

The study used computer modeling to determine which actions could have prevented cases, one of the researchers on the study, according to Yale University epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves. Gonsalves told The Washington Post that Indiana’s response was ‘‘a textbook case for how not to do it.’’

‘‘It was a total collapse of public health leadership and a dereliction of duty in Indiana,’’ he said. ‘‘They could have avoided this epidemic if science took the lead instead of ideology.’’

Gonsalves tweeted Wednesday that Pence’s assignment overseeing coronavirus efforts ‘‘speaks to a lack of seriousness by the White House.’’

Birx becomes the third person to be designated as the administration’s primary coronavirus official.

Trump said that “Mike is going to be in charge, and Mike will report back to me.” Pence said it will be Birx. Meanwhile, Alex Azar, the health and human services secretary, remains the chairman of the government’s coronavirus task force.

The vice president’s first move appeared to be aimed at preventing the kind of contradictory statements from White House officials and top government health officials that have plagued the administration’s response. Even during his news conference Wednesday, Trump rejected the assessment from a top health official that it was inevitable that the coronavirus would spread more broadly inside the United States.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the country’s leading experts on viruses and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases, told associates that the White House had instructed him not to say anything else without clearance.

Officials also announced that Pence was expanding the Coronavirus Task Force to include “key administration officials, including Dr. Jerome Adams, the surgeon general, as well as the president’s top two economic advisers, Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, and Steven Mnuchin, the treasury secretary. The task force comprises more than a dozen top administration officials and Cabinet secretaries.

Aides to Pence are aware that there are political risks for the vice president if the response to the virus falters in the days and weeks ahead.

Material from The Washington Post was used in this report.