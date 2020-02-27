Joe Arpaio, once known as “America’s toughest sheriff,” failed to persuade a federal appeals court to wipe clean his criminal record after President Trump pardoned him.

The US Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Thursday refused a request by the former top lawman in Maricopa County, Ariz., to erase his guilty verdict for defying a judge’s orders related to his crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

Arpaio made a name for himself targeting Latinos in the Phoenix area with traffic stops only on the suspicion they were undocumented immigrants. In 2017, a federal judge convicted him of criminal contempt of court for violating orders to stop the illegal detentions. Before he could be sentenced, however, Trump stepped in and granted a pardon.