The Justice Department had argued that the Constitution categorically bars the courts from stepping into this kind of dispute between the politically elected legislative and executive branches, and in a 37-page opinion, US Circuit Judge Thomas Griffith wrote, ‘‘We agree and dismiss this case.’’

The 2-1 ruling by a three-judge panel, if it stands, means Trump’s former lawyer cannot be compelled to appear on Capitol Hill, and comes after Democrats lost their bid to call additional witnesses during Trump’s Senate trial.

WASHINGTON — Former White House counsel Donald McGahn can defy a congressional subpoena, a federal appeals court in Washington ruled Friday in a decision siding with President Trump, who had blocked top advisers from testifying as part of the impeachment proceedings.

‘‘The Committee’s suit asks us to settle a dispute that we have no authority to resolve. The Constitution does not vest federal courts with some ‘amorphous general supervision of the operations of government,’ ’’ Griffith wrote, drawing a concurring opinion from Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson and a dissent from Judge Judith W. Rogers.

The judges were reviewing a November decision from US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who upheld the House Judiciary Committee’s August subpoena for McGahn. The judge rejected the White House’s broad claim that top advisers like McGahn are ‘‘absolutely immune from compelled congressional testimony’’ and the assertion that the president can overrule current or former aides ‘‘own will to testify.’’

If McGahn wanted to refuse to testify — by invoking executive privilege, for instance — the judge said he had to do so in person, and question by question.

Trump had blocked McGahn’s testimony, saying the key presidential adviser could not be forced to answer questions or turn over documents.

The lawsuit was filed before the formal start of impeachment proceedings and the December House vote to impeach Trump. The Senate voted to acquit him Feb. 5.

Washington Post