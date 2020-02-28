NEW DELHI — Indian police officers on Friday swooped down on neighborhoods in the capital that have been racked by religious violence this week, arresting more than a dozen people amid a brewing controversy over where to place blame for the bloodshed.

Lines of officers searched homes and combed through burned-out properties where some suspects were thought to be hiding as more residents, especially Muslims, fled.

So far, authorities’ investigation has focused on opposition and Muslim leaders, including Tahir Hussain, a city councilor from a progressive political party. Police have put Hussain under investigation on suspicion of murder, saying they found a crate of Molotov cocktails on the roof of his house. Hussain has denied the accusations, calling them political persecution.