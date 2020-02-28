WASHINGTON — The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee asked Attorney General William Barr on Friday to allow the four career prosecutors who quit the criminal case against President Trump’s friend Roger Stone to testify before lawmakers as part of a wide-ranging inquiry into possible White House interference at the Justice Department.

In a letter to Barr, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, Democrat of New York, wrote that recent events at the Justice Department — including leadership’s unusual intervention to reduce career prosecutors’ sentencing recommendation for Stone — had been ‘‘deeply troubling,’’ and requested Barr turn over communications between the White House and the Justice Department on several cases.