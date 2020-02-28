Mulvaney said the administration took “extraordinary steps four or five weeks ago,” to prevent the spread of the virus when it declared a rare public health emergency and barred entry by most foreign citizens who had recently visited China.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Mulvaney played down concerns about the virus that is spreading around the globe and panicking investors.

OXON HILL, Md. — Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, on Friday blamed the media for exaggerating the seriousness of coronavirus because “they think this will bring down the president; that’s what this is all about.”

“Why didn’t you hear about it?” Mulvaney said of travel restrictions that were widely covered in the news media. “What was still going on four or five weeks ago? Impeachment, that’s all the press wanted to talk about.”

The news media has been covering the global spread of coronavirus for months.

But Mulvaney said the news media was too preoccupied covering impeachment, “because they thought it would bring down the president.”

The media’s focus switched to the coronavirus for the same reason, he continued.

“The reason you’re seeing so much attention to it today is that they think this is going to be the thing that brings down the president,” he added.

Following the president’s lead, Mulvaney also brushed off concerns over the virus. There have been 60 cases identified in the United States.

“The flu kills people,” he said. “This is not Ebola. It’s not SARS; it’s not MERS. It’s not a death sentence; it’s not the same as the Ebola crisis.”

On Friday, President Trump tweeted that the virus was spreading ‘‘very slowly in the US’’ and suggested that his political opponents were blaming him for the outbreak. His remarks came after a whistle-blower alleged that the US government sent workers without proper training for infection control or appropriate protective gear to greet evacuees from Wuhan, China.

While Mulvaney sought to downplay the threat of the coronavirus he acknowledged it could lead to school closures and other disruptions.

‘‘Is it real? It absolutely is real,’’ Mulvaney said. “But you saw the president the other day — the flu is real. . . . Are you going to see some schools shut down? Probably. May you see impacts on public transportation? Sure. We know how to handle this.’’

Lawmakers and aides said Friday they intend to work through the weekend to get agreement on an emergency spending bill to fight the coronavirus. A vote in the House could come next week.

‘‘We need to move as quickly as possible,’’ said Representative Rosa L. DeLauro, Democrat of Connecticut, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee.