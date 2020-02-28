WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo repeatedly clashed Friday with Democratic lawmakers who criticized him for taking weeks to appear before Congress following the killing of Iran’s top military commander and then truncating his time on Capitol Hill to speak to a conservative political conference.

‘‘We had to move heaven and earth to get you here for just two hours,’’ said Representative Gregory Meeks, Democrat of New York, who noted that Pompeo used to berate the Obama administration about the need to hear testimony from former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

‘‘It is shameful’’ that ‘‘you are going to talk to a special interest group,’’ while only giving two hours to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Representative Ted Lieu, Democrat of California. Pompeo was expected to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s annual meeting.