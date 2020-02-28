WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo repeatedly clashed Friday with Democratic lawmakers who criticized him for taking weeks to appear before Congress following the killing of Iran’s top military commander and then truncating his time on Capitol Hill to speak to a conservative political conference.
‘‘We had to move heaven and earth to get you here for just two hours,’’ said Representative Gregory Meeks, Democrat of New York, who noted that Pompeo used to berate the Obama administration about the need to hear testimony from former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.
‘‘It is shameful’’ that ‘‘you are going to talk to a special interest group,’’ while only giving two hours to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Representative Ted Lieu, Democrat of California. Pompeo was expected to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference’s annual meeting.
Committee chairman Representative Eliot Engel, Democrat of New York, called it an ‘‘embarrassment,’’ while Republicans fired back, saying their colleagues were being disrespectful to the secretary of state.
‘‘This is exhausting,’’ said Representative Adam Kinzinger, Republican of Illinois, who accused Democrats of trying to get a ‘‘YouTube moment’’ out of the hearing.
Until Friday, Pompeo had not made a public appearance on Capitol Hill for months. The shortened appearance resulted in Democrats trying to maximize their time through the use of yes or no questions, a format that Pompeo refused to acquiesce to, resulting in combative, interruption-laden exchanges.
Engel said they wouldn’t have to resort to the simplistic format if Pompeo would agree to stay longer, a request Pompeo rejected.
‘‘I will not agree to stay for a few extra minutes,’’ Pompeo said.