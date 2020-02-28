It also puts the leadership of the intelligence community in the spotlight early in an election year in which those agencies are already warning that Russia is trying anew to interfere in the presidential race. Democrats have also accused Trump of installing people atop some agencies most noteworthy for their fealty to him, not intelligence expertise.

Trump’s decision meant that once again the GOP-led Senate would have to decide whether to put the three-term lawmaker in charge of overseeing the 17 US spy agencies that the president has repeatedly scorned.

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Friday picked Representative John Ratcliffe again to be the nation’s top intelligence official, just months after abruptly ending an earlier effort to install him amid bipartisan criticism that the Texas Republican was unqualified for the post.

“All while our elections are perilously at risk of foreign interference. Just the way the President likes it,” tweeted Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee and helped lead his impeachment by the House.

Trump initially named Ratcliffe for the job last summer, but abruptly withdrew his name just five days later, before the Senate even considered him. The president bowed to questions about Ratcliffe’s qualifications and bipartisan concerns that he had little experience in the field of intelligence.

At the time, news reports challenged the accuracy of Ratcliffe’s resume. His selection then drew sharp criticism from Democrats and a lukewarm response from some Republicans.

Before being elected to Congress in 2014, Ratcliffe was mayor of Health, Texas, and a US attorney in the Eastern District of Texas.

But since last summer, Ratcliffe’s visibility rose as an ardent defender of Trump during the House’s impeachment proceedings against him.

“John is an outstanding man of great talent!” Trump said in announcing his choice in a tweet.

Ratcliffe’s fate in the Senate this time remains unclear.

But if he is confirmed, he would replace Richard Grenell, a Trump loyalist who is currently serving as acting national intelligence director while keeping his title as US ambassador to Germany. Grenell has also drawn criticism from Democrats as being unfit for the job.

Trump’s choice of Ratcliffe drew swift criticism from Senate Democrats.

“Replacing one highly partisan operative with another does nothing to keep our country safe,” Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, said in a statement. “At a time when the Russians are interfering in our elections, we need a nonpartisan leader at the helm of the Intelligence Community who sees the world objectively and speaks truth to power.’’

“Intelligence should never be guided by partisanship or politics,’’ said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California. She said Ratcliffe “has shown an unacceptable embrace of conspiracy theories and a clear disrespect and distrust of our law enforcement and intelligence patriots that disqualify him from leading America’s intelligence community.”

There were no immediate statements from top congressional Republicans.

Under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, Grenell could only serve in his post until March 11 unless the president formally nominates someone else for the job.

But with the selection of Ratcliffe, Grenell can stay for up to 210 days while Ratcliffe weaves his way through the Senate confirmation process, and for another 210 days if senators reject Ratcliffe’s nomination, said Steve Vladeck, a national security law professor at the University of Texas.

“From the president’s perspective, it’s pretty clever because the only way the Senate can defeat the ploy is confirm someone that they might not want to confirm,” said Vladeck, who believes that Trump may be daring the Senate to reject Ratcliffe.