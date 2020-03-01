Themes of fighting voter suppression, providing the poor with a way up, and defeating President Trump took center stage at events marking the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” the day in 1965 police attacked Black marchers in Selma. This year’s commemoration came two days before Alabama Democrats join voters in 13 other states and the territory of American Samoa in the Super Tuesday cluster of primary elections.

Joe Biden received a warm reception Sunday in this crucible of the civil rights movement as he and other Democratic presidential hopefuls appealed for Black support in a town where demonstrators were once beaten for marching for the right to vote.

Just hours after strong support by Black voters in South Carolina lifted Biden to his first primary victory, the former vice president spoke during the morning worship at historic Brown Chapel AME Church.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who split endorsements of leading Black political groups in Alabama with Biden, received a lukewarm reception during a 10-minute talk at the pulpit. Bloomberg highlighted his ability as mayor of New York to work with activist Al Sharpton, seated a few feet away.

Representative John Lewis, who was beaten in the Bloody Sunday fracas, made a surprise appearance at the apex of the Edmund Pettus Bridge to start an annual reenactment of the ‘65 march. Lewis’s schedule has been limited since he announced earlier this year he had advanced cancer.

Speaking to a massive crowd that included Bloomberg and Senator Elizabeth Warren, Lewis told the throng that ‘‘we cannot give in.”

“Speak up, speak out, get in the way,’’ Lewis said in a strong voice from atop a short ladder. “Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America.’’

Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg was among those who joined the crowd on the bridge even though he ended his campaign just hours later. Warren and Senator Amy Klobuchar appeared at a late afternoon forum. Tom Steyer also was in town despite suspending his campaign after a poor showing in South Carolina.

Associated Press

Court rules Cuccinelli’s appointment ‘unlawful’

A federal judge ruled Sunday that President Trump’s appointment last year of Ken Cuccinelli to be head of US Citizenship and Immigration Services was a violation of federal vacancy laws, and that Cuccinelli lacked the authority to issue policy directives tightening asylum rules.

US District Judge Randolph Moss, an appointee of President Obama, said the administration violated the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998 when it placed Cuccinelli, a conservative activist and former attorney general of Virginia, in charge of the agency that runs the nation’s legal immigration system.

The ruling amounts to a rebuke of Trump’s stated preference for filling top administration jobs with officials serving in an ‘‘acting’’ capacity. The president has said he prefers having them in acting roles because he thinks it makes them easier to remove than those with Senate confirmation.

USCIS officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Trump administration is expected to appeal the decision.

Immigrant advocacy groups sued the administration last year on behalf of five Honduran asylum seekers — two adults and three children — who challenged the legality of the new restrictions on multiple grounds.

Washington Post