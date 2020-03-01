The two people live in the same county but are not known to have had contact with one another, and the second case occurred well after the first would no longer be expected to be contagious. So the genetic findings suggest that the virus has been spreading through other people in the community for close to six weeks, according to one of the scientists who compared the sequences, Trevor Bedford, an associate professor at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington.

Washington had the United States’ first confirmed case of coronavirus, announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Jan. 20. Based on an analysis of the virus’s genetic sequence, another case that surfaced in the state and was announced Friday probably was descended from that first case.

Researchers who have examined the genomes of two coronavirus infections in Washington state said the similarities between the cases suggest that the virus may have been spreading in the state for weeks.

Bedford said it was possible that the two cases could be unrelated and had been introduced separately into the United States. But he said that was unlikely, because in both cases the virus contained a genetic variation that appears to be rare; it was found in only two of the 59 samples whose sequences have been shared from China, where the virus originated.

The number of countries hit by the virus has climbed past 60, and the death toll worldwide has reached at least 3,000. Cases have surged in Italy, and France closed the world-famous Louvre Museum on Sunday as the outbreak sent fear rising across Western Europe.

New fronts in the battle opened rapidly over the weekend, deepening the sense of crisis that has already sent financial markets plummeting, emptied the streets in many cities, and rewritten the routines of millions of people. More than 88,000 around the globe have been infected, with the virus popping up on every continent but Antarctica.

Australia and Thailand reported their first deaths Sunday, while the Dominican Republic and the Czech Republic recorded their first infections. Italian authorities announced that the number of people infected in the country soared 50 percent to 1,694 in just 24 hours, and five more had died, bringing the death toll there to 34. France raised its number of reported cases to 130, an increase of 30 from the day before, and said it has seen two deaths.

The US government has advised Americans against traveling to the two northern Italian regions hit hardest, among them Lombardy, which includes Milan. Major American airlines began suspending flights to Milan.

In Washington state, a scientist who was not involved in the analysis of the two infections said he agreed with the conclusion that the second case was connected to the original Washington case.

“I think he’s right,” said Andrew Rambaut, professor of molecular evolution at the University of Edinburgh, referring to Bedford. “It’s extremely unlikely that two viruses coming from outside the USA independently would arrive in the same geographical area and be genetically related unless they were connected.”

State and local health officials have been hamstrung in their ability to test widely for the coronavirus. Until very recently, the federal CDC had insisted that only its test could be used, and only on patients who met specific criteria: those who had traveled to China within 14 days of developing symptoms or had contact with a known coronavirus case.

If the virus has been spreading undetected in Washington since mid-January, that could mean that anywhere from 150 to 1,500 people may have it, with about 300 to 500 people the most likely range, said Dr. Mike Famulare, a principal research scientist at the Institute for Disease Modeling in Bellevue, Washington, who performed the analysis. These people “have either been infected and recovered or currently are infected now,” he said.

Many of those people would be in the early stages of incubating the virus and might not yet be contagious, Famulare said.

Famulare’s estimate was based on a simulation using what scientists have learned about the incubation period and transmissibility of the virus. He called his figures a “best guess, with broad uncertainty.” Another method — based on the size of the local population, the number of tests performed, and the proportion of those that were positive — produced similar estimates of how widely the virus may have spread in the community.

The scientists immediately reported the genomic sequence and their findings to state and federal health officials. The scientists said they had already been working closely with government health officials.

The first patient, a man in his 30s, has recovered after being treated in a hospital isolation unit. The later patient, a teenager, had a mild enough illness to recuperate at home.

According to a statement by the Snohomish Health District, the teenager was unaware that he was being tested for the coronavirus. His case came to light Friday because he went to a clinic Feb. 24 to be tested for the flu, and his sample was shared with the Seattle Flu Study, which tested it for a variety of pathogens, including the new coronavirus.

Governor Jay Inslee of Washington has declared a state of emergency and said officials may need to take steps like canceling sporting events and closing schools to slow the spread of the virus.

