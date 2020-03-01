OKLAHOMA CITY — A college recruiter was fired after high school students in Oklahoma City said he had them line up by the color of their skin and then by their hair texture.

Harding Charter Preparatory High School student Korey Todd told KFOR-TV that during the Feb. 24 assembly, the recruiter from Oklahoma Christian University “barely talked about the school itself.’’

“He was like, ‘All right, let’s play a little game,’” Todd said. “Then he said, ‘OK, everyone, now line up from darkest to lightest skin complexion.’”