“We are going to show good faith and begin withdrawing our troops,” Esper said.

Speaking to reporters at a Pentagon news conference, Esper said the initial troop drawdown — which would reduce the American presence in Afghanistan to 8,600 from the current 12,000 — was required to begin within 10 days of the peace agreement signed Saturday between the United States and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar.

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said Monday that the US had begun withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, the first steps in what could be a complete exit from the country within the next 14 months.

The announcement came as the Taliban declared renewed attacks on Afghan forces. The bloodshed dashed hopes of a prolonged cease-fire or a further reduction in violence after a weeklong drop in episodes. The violence spread fear among Afghans that the war would continue with little respite.

An Afghan commando was killed Monday by a Taliban sniper in Badghis province in northwestern Afghanistan, according to Hasibullah Massoud, an Afghan army commander there. In Balkh province in the north, the Taliban attacked several checkpoints in a three-hour-long gun battle. Three Afghan soldiers were wounded, said Mohammad Hakim, a local police commander. And in the east, a motorcycle rigged with explosives killed three civilians and wounded seven during a soccer match in Khost province. Taliban officials denied responsibility for the attack in Khost.

General Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, joined Esper on Monday, saying it was unclear who was responsible for the bombing in Khost province. The attack underscored once more the many difficulties of enforcing the peace agreement — and, at the least, understanding what was happening on the ground.

New York Times

Justices seem divided over asylum seekers’ legal access

The Supreme Court appeared divided Monday over whether the government can deport people who fail initial asylum screenings without allowing them to make their case to a federal judge.

The court heard arguments in the case of a man who said he fled persecution as a member of Sri Lanka’s Tamil minority, but failed to persuade immigration officials that he faced harm if he returned to Sri Lanka. The man was arrested soon after he slipped across the US border from Mexico.

The Trump administration is seeking a sweeping ruling that it could potentially use to deport millions of people, even those arrested far from the border and who have been in the country for years, said Lee Gelernt, the American Civil Liberties Union lawyer who is representing the man at the Supreme Court.

Three conservative justices questioned whether a ruling in favor of the man, Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam, would clog the courts with a flood of immigration claims. Thuraissigiam was placed in quick deportation proceedings that prohibit people who fail initial interviews from asking federal courts for much help.

Chief Justice John Roberts reacted strongly when Gelernt told the court that tourists being prevented from entering the country to visit Disneyland would not try to take their cases to court.

“I don’t think the concern is people who want to come to go to Disneyland,’’ Roberts said.

Since a federal appeals court ruled in Thuraissigiam’s favor, nearly 10,000 have failed initial asylum proceedings, called credible fear interviews. Of those, only 30 have filed court cases, Gelernt said.

Justice Department lawyer Edwin Kneedler said the number was closer to 100 people and that there was “potential for a flood’’ if the high court rules against the government.

Several liberal justices seemed to be on Thuraissigiam’s side. If the government can deport him without a court hearing, court review to see if officials are acting lawfully “would seem fairly seriously undermined, wouldn’t it?’’ Justice Stephen Breyer said,

A decision in Department of Homeland Security v. Thuraissigiam is expected before summer.

Associated Press

Justices reject appeal of US ban on firearm bump stocks

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal of the federal ban on bump stocks, devices that allow semiautomatic firearms to fire rapidly like machine guns.

The justices did not comment in declining to review a lower court-ruling that upheld the ban, which took effect nearly a year ago.

President Trump said that the government would move to ban bump stocks, following a 2017 shooting in Las Vegas in which a gunman attached bump stocks to assault-style rifles he used to shoot concertgoers from his hotel room. By using the devices, which allow shots to be fired more rapidly, the gunman was able to fire more than 1,000 rounds in 11 minutes. Fifty-eight people were killed, and hundreds were injured.

The revised regulation was met with resistance from gun rights advocates, including the groups and gun owners who filed suit in Washington, D.C., and whose appeal the court turned away Monday. The administration, which typically supports gun rights, argued the court should not take up the case.

Associated Press

GOP senators plan subpoena in Burisma, Biden probe

Senator Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, is preparing to subpoena a witness tied to Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, in an escalation of the GOP probe of the firm that comes as former vice president Joe Biden’s fortunes are rising in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Johnson, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, sent a letter Sunday to members of the panel informing them of his plan to force a vote on subpoenaing the witness, political consultant and former Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Telizhenko, who worked for a company called Blue Star Strategies that was a representative for Burisma in the US.

Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, sat on the board of Burisma while his father was the Obama administration’s point person on Ukraine policy. Trump and Republicans have claimed, without evidence, that there was something nefarious in the Bidens’ dealings with Ukraine.

If approved, Johnson’s move would mark the first subpoena Senate Republicans have issued in their probe into Biden and Burisma. Two other GOP senators — Charles E. Grassley of Iowa and Lindsey O. Graham of South Carlina — have also launched investigations into Hunter Biden.

In his letter to members of the panel, Johnson wrote that he is ‘‘convinced obtaining Mr. Telizhenko’s Blue Star documents and information is an important part of this investigation.’’

Washington Post