Michael Bloomberg’s bid for the White House is most often understood through the zeros and superlatives needed to describe the scope and scale of his operation — and for good reason. Never before has a presidential campaign had the virtually limitless resources of a multibillionaire candidate who has said he will spend whatever it takes to defeat the incumbent president.

NEW YORK — He has blanketed the airwaves with half a billion dollars in ads and paid social media influencers to spread his message to their millions of followers. He has hired more than 2,400 people to fuel his campaign, paying them premiums and outfitting them in sweatshirts and fanny packs bearing his name. He has opened more than 200 offices from Maine to California, with more than 100 in states that will participate in Tuesday’s coast-to-coast Democratic primaries.

But behind the numbers is a robust organization that looks like nothing else in politics today, having grown so large so fast, with the goal of shattering fundamental assumptions about how a presidential candidate can win the nomination.

What other campaigns took more than a year to build, the Bloomberg campaign did over the three months from Thanksgiving to Presidents’ Day.

His staff members established a physical presence in states that typically see few, if any, visits from a presidential candidate. They deployed new artificial intelligence technology that allowed them to adjust his message in real time as issues like the coronavirus outbreak erupted. They tapped into the political networks of mayors in major cities like Houston and Memphis, who helped Bloomberg fill his rallies with prominent local politicians and pastors.

Their model was not a presidential primary but a general election. Under the direction of veterans from Barack Obama’s campaign, Bloomberg’s team set out to replicate his “Department 270” strategy, which in 2012 focused on the battleground states that put Obama on track to win 332 electoral votes, far more than the 270 needed.

On Jan. 6, Bloomberg’s campaign had three employees in Massachusetts, working out of the Boston Public Library. Weeks later, that team has ballooned to 60 paid staff across six offices.

The behemoth conglomeration faces its biggest test Tuesday, when Bloomberg’s name will be on the ballot for the first time in 14 states. If he does well, it will most likely embolden his critics — led by Sanders, the populist front-runner — who believe that the 77-year-old, whose net worth is close to $60 billion, is “buying the election.”

If Bloomberg does poorly, his big bet will go down as a grandiose failure, and his opponents may clamber even more forcefully for him to redirect his resources toward them, something he has promised to do should he not succeed.

Gail Repensek, who picked up a yard sign at the Lowell, Mass., field office Saturday, along with a list of 100 voters to call, believes Bloomberg’s candidacy has benefited from quiet early planning before he officially entered the race.

“He’s built his campaign quickly in terms of you seeing it,” she said. “But he’s been working on this, I’m sure, way behind the scenes — and months and months ago.”