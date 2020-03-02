NEW YORK— A software engineer on trial in the largest leak of classified information in CIA history was “prepared to do anything” to betray the agency, federal prosecutors said Monday as a defense attorney argued the man had been scapegoated for a breach that exposed secret cyberweapons and spying techniques.

A Manhattan jury heard conflicting portrayals of Joshua Schulte, a former CIA coder accused of sending the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks a large portion of the agency’s computer hacking arsenal — tools the agency had used to conduct espionage operations overseas.

Schulte left a trail of evidence despite attempting to erase his digital fingerprints, Assistant US Attorney Matthew Laroche said in closing arguments. Schulte became disgruntled, he said, and took meticulous steps to plan and cover up the 2016 theft.