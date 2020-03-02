LOS ANGELES — The husband of the first black woman to lead the country’s largest local prosecutor’s office pointed a gun and said, “I will shoot you,” to Black Lives Matter members demonstrating outside the couple’s home before dawn Monday, prompting an apology from his wife on the eve of her primary election.

In an emotional press conference, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said she and her husband, David, were awakened and frightened by the demonstration, which occurred before 6 a.m.. She said that he ran downstairs, where she heard him talking to someone, and that when he returned he said there were protesters. She said he told her: “I pulled my gun, and I asked them to leave.’’