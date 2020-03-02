FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A California man who is on the autism spectrum was sentenced Monday to more than five years in prison for cyberstalking families of Parkland, Fla., school shooting victims.

US District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz imposed the sentence on 22-year-old Brandon Fleury of Santa Ana, Calif., rejecting a request by prosecutors for the maximum 20-year sentence.

Fleury was convicted by a jury in October of three counts of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting a kidnapping threat. Trial evidence showed that between December 2018 and January 2019, Fleury used several Instagram accounts to threaten and harass families of victims of the Valentine’s Day 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 dead and 17 wounded.