FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A California man who is on the autism spectrum was sentenced Monday to more than five years in prison for cyberstalking families of Parkland, Fla., school shooting victims.
US District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz imposed the sentence on 22-year-old Brandon Fleury of Santa Ana, Calif., rejecting a request by prosecutors for the maximum 20-year sentence.
Fleury was convicted by a jury in October of three counts of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting a kidnapping threat. Trial evidence showed that between December 2018 and January 2019, Fleury used several Instagram accounts to threaten and harass families of victims of the Valentine’s Day 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 dead and 17 wounded.
In some messages, he claimed kinship with and even impersonated shooting defendant Nikolas Cruz. In others, he invoked the names of infamous serial killers such as Ted Bundy.
“I killed your loved ones hahaha,’’ one message said. “Did you like my Valentines gift? I killed your friends,” said another.
One of his user names was “nikolas.cruz.killed.your.sister,’’ court records show. One message from that account said this:
“The victims lived in constant fear that the individual bombarding them’’ with the messages would follow in Cruz’s footsteps, Assistant US Attorney Ajay Alexander said in court papers. ‘‘The victims deserve justice.
On Fleury’s electronic devices, authorities also found thousands of saved images of Bundy, images of the targeted victims, and screenshots of the messages that he had sent the victims.
ASSOCIATED PRESS