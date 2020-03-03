Since 1973, when the court established a constitutional right to abortion in Roe v. Wade, Louisiana has enacted 89 abortion restrictions, the most of any state. The restriction at issue now requires doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

SHREVEPORT, La. — Kathaleen Pittman, the director of the Hope Medical Group for Women, remembers when there were 11 abortion clinics in Louisiana. Now there are only three, hers among them. Soon, depending on how the Supreme Court rules in a case to be argued on Wednesday, there may be just one, in New Orleans, 300 miles away.

The goal of all of them, Pittman said, is to drive abortion clinics out of business. “Roe means nothing if you can’t access abortion,” she said.

Two justices appointed by President Trump have joined the court since the last time it heard a major abortion case, and the arguments Wednesday will illuminate the impact of that rightward shift. And the decision in the case, June Medical Services v. Russo, No. 18-1323, expected by June, will provide the first concrete evidence of how a transformed court regards the breadth and future of the constitutional right to abortion.

On a recent morning at the clinic, a half-dozen women, all accompanied by a friend or a partner, waited to see counselors and doctors. One, a 22-year-old cashier, said she had returned after the 24-hour waiting period mandated by state law and would shortly have an abortion. At her first visit, the clinic had been required to show her a sonogram, let her hear a fetal heartbeat, and tell her various things about the development of the fetus, the risks of the procedure, and alternatives to abortion.

The three clinics now operating in Louisiana perform about 8,000 abortions a year. Pittman declined to say how many her clinic, a for-profit business, performs. The clinic charges $50 for an initial consultation and $550 or more for the procedure.

Elizabeth B. Murrill, Louisiana’s solicitor general, said the state law requiring doctors to have hospital admitting privileges if they are going to perform abortions was a common-sense effort to protect women’s health.

“The privileging process is an evaluation of competency,” she said. “Women and girls would be afforded better health care. That’s the big picture.”

Only two of the five doctors who provide abortions in Louisiana have obtained admitting privileges, one in New Orleans and one in Shreveport. But the Shreveport doctor testified that he could not handle the clinic’s work alone. If the law went into effect, a trial judge concluded, there would be a single doctor in a single clinic, in New Orleans, available to provide abortions in Louisiana.

Murrill said the doctors should have tried harder to obtain admitting privileges. “Any failure to have privileges is attributable to their sitting on their hands,” she said of the doctors.

At the clinic, Pittman said she was sometimes on the verge of despair. After the election of Trump and his appointment of two justices, she said, opponents of abortion have a new energy and resolve.

“Had you told me in early 2016 that we would be sitting here now, I would have laughed,” she said. “But so much has happened. I don’t recognize the world I’m living in.”

The phones at the clinic keep ringing, she said, and many of the callers have the same question: “Is abortion still legal in Louisiana?”