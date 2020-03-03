“But we’re looking at other countries, and we’re being very stringent,” he told reporters before boarding the Marine One helicopter to fly to the National Institutes of Health for a visit.

“We’re not looking at that at all. There’s only one hot spot,” Trump said.

President Trump said Tuesday that he may further tighten limits on international travel in hopes of blocking the arrival of more visitors infected by coronavirus, but he ruled out for now any restrictions on travel within the United States.

The Trump administration has already imposed limits on travel from China, barred all travel to Iran, and issued warnings to Americans not to travel to parts of Italy and South Korea. In his latest comments, the president did not name additional countries that might be subject to travel restrictions but said his administration continued to watch Italy and South Korea as well as Japan.

He expressed discontent with the Federal Reserve even though it cut the interest rate Tuesday to help guard against the economic ramifications of the coronavirus, saying that the central bank should be lowering the rate even further.

“It should be eased down so that we’re competitive,” he said. “We have a Fed that doesn’t agree with that. I disagree with them.”

A person who died last week in a Seattle hospital had the coronavirus, tests have shown, marking the earliest known US fatality from the infection in the United States, one of three deaths confirmed Tuesday, raising the US death toll to nine.

All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state, and most were residents of a nursing home in suburban Seattle. The number of infections in the US overall climbed past 100, scattered across at least 15 states, with 27 cases in Washington alone.

The person was brought to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center on Feb. 24 and died two days later before a crisis in the state began unfolding over the weekend.

Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman for the hospital, said Tuesday that test samples from the person, who was a resident of the same nursing home that has had a number of coronavirus cases and deaths, have tested positive for the virus.

“In coordination with Public Health, we have determined that some staff may have been exposed while working in an intensive care unit where the patient had been treated,” Gregg said.

The other deaths, all announced over the last few days, included residents of a nursing care facility in Kirkland, a Seattle suburb. Four other people who have tested positive for the virus in the area were in critical condition, officials said.

Officials in Washington state were rushing to take steps to contain the spread. Health officials were asking the state Legislature for an additional $100 million in funding to help respond to the virus. Some leaders were weighing more widespread closings of events, and around Seattle, immediate steps were being taken.

In King County, officials were in the process of purchasing a motel that could house people needing isolation. They were also working to repurpose modular homes that had been originally meant to be used by homeless people.

The death toll in Italy jumped to 79 on Tuesday, an increase of 27 deaths in one day, Italian officials said.

Those who had died in the previous 24 hours ranged in age from 55 to 101, said Angelo Borrelli, head of Italy’s Civil Protection Agency who is coordinating Italy’s response.

“Most were over 70, and some had preexisting conditions. But for the others, we still aren’t sure,” he said at a news conference in Rome.

Of the 2,502 infections so far — up from the 1,835 announced Monday — 90 percent were located in the northern regions of Lombardy, Veneto, and Emilia Romagna, Borrelli said. Italy has had by far the largest outbreak outside of Asia.

In Lombardy, officials were looking into a spike in cases in towns near the city of Bergamo, where 234 people had tested positive in recent days. Lombardy has already established a “red zone” around some affected towns, barring people from entering or leaving, and could create another one, said Giulio Gallera, the region’s councilor for welfare.

He said the region had increased the number of hospital beds and was looking to increase medical staff, and appealed to people over 65 to stay home “for the next two or three weeks.”

Meanwhile, the Vatican said Tuesday that Pope Francis was ailing with a common cold and did not have “symptoms that could be related to other pathologies.”

In a short statement, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni attempted to lay to rest rumors that had swirled in Vatican circles Tuesday after an Italian newspaper reported that Pope Francis had tested negative for the coronavirus. Bruni did not specify whether the pope had been tested.

On Tuesday, France, which has the second highest number of cases in Europe, announced 21 new cases of coronavirus on its soil, raising the total to 212 cases. A top official at France’s health ministry also announced one new fatality, a 92-year-old man, bringing the death toll to four.