The package would include more than $3 billion for the research and development of things like vaccines, according to a House Democratic aide. Other parts of the deal include $2.2 billion in new public health funding, close to $1 billion for medical supplies, health care preparedness, and Community Health Centers, among other things. It would also appropriate $1.25 billion to address coronavirus risks in other countries, and allow $7 billion in low-interest Small Business Administration loans for companies impacted by the outbreak.

WASHINGTON — Bipartisan congressional negotiators reached agreement Wednesday on a roughly $8 billion emergency spending bill to combat the coronavirus, racing to send it to President Trump’s desk by the end of the week. The deal must still be voted on by the House and Senate, but bipartisan support is expected.

Meanwhile, California announced its first coronavirus-linked death Wednesday, bringing the death toll in the United States to 11.

The fatality is the first in the United States to occur outside Washington state, where the 10th coronavirus-related death was also announced Wednesday, according to The Seattle Times.

The final pricetag on the bill dwarfed a $2.5 billion spending proposal the White House presented last week, which was divided between $1.25 billion in new funds and $1.25 billion taken from other accounts, such as an Ebola response fund. By contrast, the congressional bill is all new money.

Lawmakers of both parties viewed the initial White House spending proposal as inadequate to address the crisis at hand, in terms of both the monetary commitment and the public perception of how Congress and the White House were responding. Subsequently, Trump has said repeatedly that he’s open to signing off on however much money Congress sends him.

The quick action on Capitol Hill underscores mounting concerns among lawmakers of both parties who are confronting growing alarm from their constituents and health care providers in their districts who are reporting inadequate testing ability. There are currently more than 140 coronavirus cases in the United States. But some experts say the numbers of infections could be much larger if more people were being tested.

Placer County, California, public health officials described the deceased California patient as an “elderly adult with underlying health conditions.” The patient was the second confirmed case of Covid-19 in the county, roughly 60 miles northeast of Sacramento. The patient was probably exposed to the virus during a mid-February trip on a Princess cruise ship that traveled from San Francisco to Mexico, officials said.

The patient had been in isolation after testing presumptively positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Earlier Wednesday, Los Angeles County declared a local health emergency, as officials confirmed six new cases of coronavirus.

The new cases were the result of close contact and did not amount to wide community spread, officials said.

Three of the patients in the newly confirmed cases had recently traveled to northern Italy, one of the places hardest hit by the outbreak. The remaining three new cases were either family members of the travelers or worked in close contact with them. The new cases raise the county total to seven.

Four new cases were also confirmed in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced, as the virus continues to spread in the United States. American workers face increasing disruptions to their routines as companies, schools and local governments implement precautions to curb the outbreak, with many firms restricting travel or weighing work-from-home arrangements.

Officials in the United States have confirmed 11 deaths and at least 149 cases, while Iran and Italy have recorded 92 and 79 deaths, respectively. India reported a sharp rise in cases Wednesday after Italian tourists tested positive.

At the same time, the outbreak appeared to be relenting in China. Far more new cases were reported outside the country than within, suggesting Chinese authorities’ draconian efforts to curb transmission may be paying off at home even as the casualty count mounts elsewhere. The World Health Organization said Tuesday that Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, has killed about 3.4 percent of those diagnosed with the illness — a higher rate than experts previously estimated.

China announced 119 new cases Wednesday, along with 38 deaths, the lowest figures since at least Jan. 20. ‘‘We believe this decline is real,’’ WHO outbreak expert Maria Van Kerkhove told reporters the day before, adding that other hot spots may be able to reduce new cases, too.

Governments are struggling to contain anxiety among households, businesses and investors about a prolonged economic impact. South Korea proposed a $10 billion stimulus package Wednesday as its cases soared past 5,200, the highest national count outside China.

Authorities in Australia warned against the hoarding of toilet paper, while China tightened restrictions on arrivals amid concern about cases being imported. In Europe, organizers canceled the London Book Fair, which usually draws about 25,000 people. The French government said it would take steps to regulate the price of sanitizing hand gels.

In New York, the new cases were closely linked to the Westchester County man diagnosed Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to six. Six new cases were also confirmed in Los Angeles County, but officials cautioned that they were the result of close contact and not community-wide spread.

The Trump administration vowed that any American can be tested for the virus if a doctor deems it necessary. On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence said the threat of contracting the virus ‘‘remains low’’ but that all passengers flying directly from Italy and South Korea will be screened multiple times.