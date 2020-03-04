ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland board voted Wednesday to pay a total of $8.7 million to three men who were wrongly imprisoned for more than 35 years each for a murder they did not commit.

The Board of Public Works, comprising the governor, comptroller, and treasurer, voted 3-0 to compensate Alfred Chestnut, Andrew Stewart, and Ransom Watkins about $2.9 million each. They were exonerated last year in the 1983 slaying of a Baltimore junior high school student.

“All of them experienced unimaginable pain while they were incarcerated, and there is no question that they deserve to be justly compensated as they work to rebuild their lives,’’ Governor Larry Hogan said.