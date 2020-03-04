ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland board voted Wednesday to pay a total of $8.7 million to three men who were wrongly imprisoned for more than 35 years each for a murder they did not commit.
The Board of Public Works, comprising the governor, comptroller, and treasurer, voted 3-0 to compensate Alfred Chestnut, Andrew Stewart, and Ransom Watkins about $2.9 million each. They were exonerated last year in the 1983 slaying of a Baltimore junior high school student.
“All of them experienced unimaginable pain while they were incarcerated, and there is no question that they deserve to be justly compensated as they work to rebuild their lives,’’ Governor Larry Hogan said.
The men were teenagers when they were sentenced to life in prison in 1984 for the slaying of 14-year-old DeWitt Duckett, who was shot in the neck while walking to class at a Baltimore school.
The case was reopened by the office of Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby after Chestnut sent a letter containing exculpatory evidence he had uncovered to the state’s attorney’s office’s Conviction Integrity Unit. Mosby’s office cited police and prosecutorial misconduct in the case, noting that detectives targeted the three and used coaching and coercion of other teenage witnesses to make their case.
associated press