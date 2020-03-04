SALT LAKE CITY — Brigham Young University in Utah reiterated Wednesday that “same-sex romantic behavior” is not allowed on campus — dashing the hopes of LGTBTQ students who thought they could be more open after the college previously revised its code of conduct.
The university owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted a letter online, saying it was clarifying a misinterpretation after it dropped a section of the code banning behavior that reflected “homosexual feelings.’’
A college administrator wrote that the recent revision doesn’t change the “moral standards” of the church or the faith’s opposition to same-sex marriage.
The letter and an accompanying Q&A posted online don’t provide details about what romantic behaviors are and aren’t allowed, but seem to shut the door on the notion that gay and lesbian couples will be allowed to kiss and hold hands on campus like their heterosexual classmates.
“Same-sex romantic behavior cannot lead to eternal marriage and is therefore not compatible with the principles included in the honor code,” wrote Paul V. Johnson, commissioner of the church education system.
BYU officials said on Feb. 19 that questions about permitted behaviors by same-sex couples would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis, but the issue hadn’t been addressed again until the letter was released Wednesday.
The letter caused fury and heartbreak among LGBTQ students and allies, said former BYU student Addison Jenkins, a past president of a campus support group for gay and lesbian students. He called it “cruel” to dash the hopes of LGBTQ students who felt the campus climate would become more welcoming .
associated press