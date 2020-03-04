TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s surgery Wednesday to remove what was likely a cancerous tumor on his kidney was successful, the state’s acting governor said.

Sheila Oliver, who was elected with Murphy as the state’s lieutenant governor in 2017, said in a tweet that the governor is resting at a New York hospital.

Ninety percent of such tumors are cancerous, Murphy’s office has said, but doctors weren’t able to tell for sure until the surgery. Oliver’s tweet didn’t address whether the tumor was cancerous.