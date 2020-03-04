WASHINGTON — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is moving to close the computer modeling gap between the United States and international weather and climate agencies, such as the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting

(ECMWF).

The oceans and atmosphere agency has signed a contract that will provide two new supercomputers from Cray Computing to triple the computing capacity of the machines devoted to running the agency’s weather forecasting and research models.

By the time all the machines get up and running in 2022, the agency will have improved capacity for running about two dozen operational computer models, from the flagship Global Forecast System (GFS) to the short-range High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model.