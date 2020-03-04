Sessions securely held the Alabama Senate seat for two decades but was forced into a runoff with a political newcomer after being wounded by Trump’s past criticisms of his recusal in the Russia investigation. The newest Twitter scolding by Trump, who previously been largely quiet on the race, could further damage Sessions’ hopes of a political resurrection in the state where he had been a conservative icon.

MOBILE, Ala. — President Trump lashed out Wednesday at his former attorney general Jeff Sessions as the Alabama Republican advanced to a primary runoff in his quest to win back his old Senate seat in Alabama.

Sessions fell short of winning the GOP nomination and will face former college football coach Tommy Tuberville in a Republican runoff. The winner of their March 31 runoff will face incumbent Democratic Senator Doug Jones as Republicans try to reclaim the Senate seat in the once reliably red state.

Sessions gave up the Senate seat when he was appointed Trump’s attorney general, a position he was forced to resign after his recusal from the Russia inquiry sparked blistering criticism from the president.

Trump weighed in Wednesday morning, just hours after the race had been called.

“This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!’’ Trump wrote in a tweet.

Sessions, 73, had maintained loyalty to Trump throughout the race and in his Tuesday night speech after making the runoff, noting that he was the first senator to endorse Trump in 2016 and arguing he would be most effective in advancing Trump’s agenda.

“Anyone can say they are for the Trump agenda, but talk is cheap, but I have fought on the great issues of our day and won,’’ Sessions told a cheering crowd in his hometown in Mobile.

“We have this opportunity to turn the Trump agenda into reality, and I am the man for that job,” Sessions said.

Tuberville, boosted by name recognition from years as a football coach at Auburn University, positioned himself as a political outsider and tried to capitalize on Trump’s past criticisms of Sessions. Tuberville’s campaign quickly began promoting Trump’s latest comments on social media. “Mr. President, I could not agree more and in 27 days help will be on the way,’’ Tuberville wrote in a tweeted response to Trump.

“Only one candidate in this race will support Donald Trump down the line. Doug won’t. Jeff didn’t. But Tommy will,’’ Tuberville, 65, told a cheering crowd at his election night watch party.

Associated Press

Michelle Obama to host get-out-vote rally in Mich.

DETROIT — Former first lady Michelle Obama plans to host a rally in Detroit later this month for a nonpartisan, nonprofit voter advocacy organization she co-chairs.

When We All Vote announced Wednesday Obama is scheduled to headline the free, ticketed event March 27 at University of Detroit Mercy. It’s open to the organization’s volunteers and partners, as well as educators, college students, and high school students who are eligible to vote.

Obama and others launched When We All Vote in 2018 to boost voting. At previous events Obama has avoided overtly partisan appeals, telling people that she didn’t care whom they voted for as long as they participated.

It’s the organization’s first rally of 2020.

Trump accuser defers request for DNA sample

NEW YORK — A New York advice columnist who contends President Trump raped her in a dressing room two decades ago said she’ll defer her request for his DNA sample to blunt his assertion that her defamation lawsuit puts an unfair burden on the presidency.

E. Jean Carroll, who went public with her claims in June, made the concession at a hearing on Wednesday in Manhattan, where Trump’s lawyers argued the suit should be suspended until New York’s highest court decides whether a sitting president can be sued in state court.

The Court of Appeals is weighing that issue in a similar lawsuit by Summer Zervos, a contestant on a Trump reality TV show who says he sexually assaulted her and defamed her by denying it.

Carroll also agreed to hold off on her request to depose Trump, who denies attacking her.

“This constitutional issue doesn’t just impact the president of the United States currently. It impacts future presidents as well,” Trump’s lawyer, Christine Montenegro, said at the hearing. “The president will suffer irreparable harm” if the suit continues, she said.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Verna Saunders said she’d issue a decision on Trump’s request later.

Bloomberg News