CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A Virginia elementary school clinic aide convicted of stealing students’ prescription medications and replacing them with other drugs was sentenced Monday to five years in prison.

Caitlin Poytress, 39, was working for a Chesterfield elementary school in May 2019 when the school’s registered nurse began to suspect she was tampering with student medications, according to a summary of evidence by a Chesterfield assistant commonwealth’s attorney.

The nurse noticed pill bottles were out when they shouldn’t have been, medications were missing from their normal locations, and pill count logs showed unexplained changes and revisions, prosecutors alleged.