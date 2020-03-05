MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s police chief said a man who killed five co-workers at a Wisconsin brewery was friends or at least friendly with some of the victims and that he doesn’t believe racism or racial harassment was the reason for the attack.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales said investigators are looking closely at Anthony Ferrill’s mental health after the 51-year-old electrician killed himself after carrying the Feb. 26 attack at the sprawling Molson Coors brewery complex.

Ferrill was black, four of the slain co-workers were white, and the fifth was Latino. Police have asked the public not to assume Ferrill had been racially harassed, even though the company confirmed a noose was placed on Ferrill’s locker five years ago.