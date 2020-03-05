“There are policies in place to prevent confusion around the official US census and this is an example of those being enforced,’’ the Facebook statement said.

Facebook on Thursday started taking down ads for the reelection campaign of President Trump that direct people to a survey labeled a “census,” hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said people would confuse it with the once-a-decade head count.

Earlier in the day, Pelosi had called the survey sponsored by the Trump reelection campaign, “an absolute lie.’’

“A lie that is consistent with the misrepresentation policy of Facebook,’’ Pelosi said. “But now they’re messing with who we are as Americans. I know the profit motive is their business model, but it should not come at the cost of counting who is in our country.’’

The ad says, “President Trump needs you to take the Official 2020 Congressional District Census today.’’ Clicking on a red button saying “Take the Survey” leads to a website with questions asking visitors about party affiliation, whether they intend to support Trump, and from which media organizations they get their information, among other questions.

Similar mailings have been distributed around the United States.

On Thursday, four Democratic House members — Representatives Carolyn Maloney of New York, Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Gerry Connolly of Virginia, and Katie Porter of California — demanded in a letter that the Republican National Committee stop any mailings or online ads that resemble Census Bureau documents.

Census Bureau officials have been on high alert for online misinformation aimed at confusing people about who is eligible to fill out the form or how to properly file it, along with imitation websites posing as the official census site.

The bureau has spent the last year forging relationships with the major tech platforms — Facebook, Twitter, and Google — to put out accurate information about how the census works and yank misinformation about the form from their sites.

In January, Facebook began banning ads that discourage people from participating in the census or portray it as “useless.” The ban applies to ads on both Facebook and Instagram, which Facebook owns. The platform also announced that misleading posts about the census would be subject to removal. Typically, the platform does not remove false or misleading content from its site, unless it gives wrong information about voting.

Trump clubs took in $157k more from Secret Service

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s company charged the Secret Service $157,000 more than was previously known, billing taxpayers for rooms at his clubs at rates far higher than his company has claimed, according to a new trove of receipts and billing documents released by the Secret Service.

Many of the new receipts were obtained by the watchdog group Public Citizen, which spent three years battling the Secret Service over a public-records request from January 2017.

When added to dozens of charges already reported by The Washington Post, the new documents show that Trump’s company has charged the Secret Service more than $628,000 since he took office in 2017.

The payments show Trump has an unprecedented — and still partially hidden — business relationship with his own government. The full scope of that relationship is still unknown because the publicly available records are largely from 2017 and 2018, leaving huge gaps in the data.

The new documents include bills from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., showing charges for 177 additional nightly room rentals in 2017, 2018, and 2019. The rate was $396.15 per night per room, the receipts show.

In Bedminster, N.J., the new receipts also show that a rental arrangement that began in summer 2017 — where Trump’s club charged the Secret Service $17,000 per month to rent a cottage near the president’s — continued in summer 2018 and for at least part of summer 2019. That rate is unusually high for homes in the area, according to local rental listings.

Trump’s son Eric Trump, who is helping to run the Trump Organization while his father is in the White House, suggested in an interview last year with Yahoo Finance that the company charges a very low rate to federal employees accompanying the president.

‘‘If my father travels, they stay at our properties for free — meaning, like, cost for housekeeping,’’ said Eric Trump, the company’s executive vice president. Later in the interview, he said, ‘‘We charge them, like, 50 bucks.’’

Asked about the spending, the Secret Service responded with a brief statement. ‘‘In the execution of our protective mission, the Secret Service balances operational security with judicious allocation of resources,’’ a spokeswoman said.

The White House declined to comment. Donald Trump still owns his company but says he has given day-to-day control to his eldest sons.

Most recent presidents and vice presidents have allowed the Secret Service to use space on their properties free, according to their spokesmen or presidential library staff.

Before Trump, the one recent exception had been then-Vice President Joe Biden, who charged the Secret Service $2,200 a month to rent a cottage at his home in Delaware. A Biden spokesman said that was a fair-market rate. Biden’s payments were formalized in a federal contract and listed in public databases of federal spending.

The Post has not yet found any instance where a Trump property charged the Secret Service $50 per night for a room or any rate under $100 per night.

Judge lashes out at Barr for Mueller report summary

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in the District of Columbia sharply criticized Attorney General William Barr on Thursday for a ‘‘lack of candor,’’ questioning the truthfulness of the nation’s top lawyer in his handling of last year’s report by the special counsel, Robert Mueller.

US District Court Judge Reggie Walton, overseeing a lawsuit brought by EPIC, a watchdog group, and BuzzFeed News, said he saw serious discrepancies between Barr’s public statements about Mueller’s findings and the public, partially redacted version of that report detailing the special counsel’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Because of those discrepancies, Walton ruled, the judge would conduct an independent review of Mueller’s full report to see whether the Justice Department’s redactions were appropriate.

‘‘In the Court’s view, Attorney General Barr’s representation that the Mueller Report would be ‘subject only to those redactions required by law or by compelling law enforcement, national security, or personal privacy interests’ cannot be credited without the Court’s independent verification in light of Attorney General Barr’s conduct and misleading public statements about the findings in the Mueller Report,’’ Walton wrote.

Mueller’s lengthy two-part report detailed the findings of his investigation into whether anyone on the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election, and whether President Trump tried to obstruct that investigation.

A spokeswoman for Barr declined to comment on the judge’s ruling.

In March 2019, Barr issued a four-page letter describing what he called the principal conclusions of Mueller’s investigation, including that Mueller had decided not to make a ‘‘traditional prosecutorial judgment’’ about whether the president tried to obstruct justice. Barr said he therefore examined the evidence and determined that Trump had not broken the law.

That letter frustrated Mueller, who complained to Barr that the attorney general’s description ‘‘did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance’’ of his team’s work and conclusions.

At the time, Democrats accused Barr of soft-pedaling Mueller’s findings to discourage Congress from taking up a possible impeachment case against Trump for obstruction.

In his 23-page opinion, Walton said he had ‘‘grave concerns about the objectivity of the process’’ that led up to the public release of Mueller’s report.

‘‘The Court cannot reconcile certain public representations made by Attorney General Barr with the findings in the Mueller Report,’’ Walton wrote. ‘‘These circumstances generally, and Attorney General Barr’s lack of candor specifically, call into question Attorney General Barr’s credibility.’’

The judge said he would not take Justice Department lawyers at their word that redactions in the report were all done for appropriate reasons.

