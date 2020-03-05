ICE leadership has requested at least 500 special agents who normally conduct long-term investigations into dangerous criminals and traffickers to join the enhanced arrest campaign rolling out in sanctuary cities, according to an internal email reviewed by The New York Times.

Intensifying its enforcement in so-called sanctuary cities across the country, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has begun 24-hour surveillance operations around the homes and workplaces of immigrants living in the country illegally. The agency plans to deploy hundreds of additional officers in unmarked cars in the coming weeks to increase arrests in cities where local law enforcement agencies do not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

Advertisement

The request follows an earlier decision, made public last month, to deploy elite tactical BORTAC agents — immigration SWAT teams that are normally assigned to risky border smuggling, rescue and intelligence operations — to help arrest and deport immigrants in sanctuary cities.

The expanded surveillance operations and added manpower are the latest intensification in a conflict between the Trump administration and cities that refuse to help with deportations, including Boston, New York, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New Orleans and Newark. The effort began last month and will run through Dec. 31, according to the internal email, which says the initiative is called Operation Palladium.

The latest directive is simple: Arrest as many immigrants living in the country illegally as possible, and “flood the streets,” as one official involved said his bosses had put it.

The Trump administration’s renewed focus on sweeping up immigrants living in sanctuary jurisdictions illegally comes after years of efforts to persuade those local governments to turn over anyone released from prison or jail who is in the United States illegally.

Local leaders in those communities often argue that doing so could make their cities less safe by discouraging people from cooperating with the police.

Advertisement

Because immigration law violations are civil infractions rather than criminal ones, the officers deployed in the expanded ICE operations cannot, in most cases, obtain warrants to forcibly enter places where their subjects are hiding.

Instead, ICE officers are embarking on the aggressive surveillance campaign, which involves closely watching some individuals for more than 12 hours a day in the hopes of arresting them outside their homes or workplaces.

To achieve their goal, officers assigned to the latest operations are working longer hours, and for longer stretches of time, often 10 days in a row rather than the usual five.

An ICE official directly familiar with Operation Palladium said the enforcement actions were to take place in spurts in different cities to avoid intense coverage by the national media that could cause people wanted for deportation to hole up in their homes for days or weeks.

“It should be really no surprise; it’s exactly what we said we would do,” said Henry Lucero, the top government official overseeing the division of ICE that conducts street arrests. He added: “If there’s no cooperation, that’s not going to stop ICE from doing its job. We are still going to try to protect the public as much as we can by arresting and removing criminal aliens from the communities before they can get another crime or make another victim.”

Lucero would not provide specifics about the operation, including data on how many people had been arrested, citing an agency policy against discussing active law enforcement operations. An official familiar with the matter said agents in Chicago had been making about 10 arrests per day, more than usual for that jurisdiction.

Advertisement

“I question the level of effectiveness other than scaring people,” said Lori Lightfoot, the city’s mayor, who has been a frequent critic of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement agenda and has instituted sanctuary policies that ban city officials from cooperating with ICE.

Lightfoot said the city would readily turn over wanted individuals to ICE if the agency could provide a warrant or court order signed by a judge. “If you’ve got the facts, and you’ve got the probable cause, get the judge to sign the order,” she said, adding: “If that happens, then there’s no choice. But we’re not going to do it simply on the basis of an ICE agent’s signature, in a world in which ICE has become highly politicized.”

An official familiar with the latest ICE operation said its agents were targeting individuals who, because of sanctuary policies, were let go by local police officers even though the agency had asked for them to be temporarily held in custody.

The official said that while some of those targets have been apprehended in the effort, the majority of the arrests have been “collateral” — individuals living in the country illegally who were not targeted, but who happened to be present during an attempted apprehension.

Lucero said that no one living in the United States illegally was safe from deportation, but that officers could exercise discretion in choosing whether to make such collateral arrests.

Advertisement

The news that the Department of Homeland Security had temporarily reassigned the tactical agents, including teams that investigate smugglers and conduct risky search-and-rescue missions, to help make street arrests of immigrants living in the country illegally prompted an outcry from federal lawmakers. Sixty of them wrote in a letter to the heads of both agencies that the move was an “unnecessary use of force.”

Mark Morgan, the acting head of Customs and Border Protection, played down the decision to deploy border agents with tactical training to help with street arrests, saying that “just a handful” would be sent to sanctuary cities, and that they would play only a supporting role, using the same methods as typical ICE agents.