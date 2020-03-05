They all came together on Super Tuesday in an extraordinary surge to the polls in Virginia, propelling former vice president Joe Biden to an overwhelming victory in a state that just days earlier had seemed up for grabs. The triumph was part of a 10-state sweep for Biden that resurrected his presidential candidacy and established him as the centrist Democrat who would go head to head with Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the standard-bearer of the party’s liberal wing.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — They were disaffected Republicans in affluent Washington suburbs. They were shipyard employees in Norfolk. And they were health care workers in Petersburg.

Advertisement

In Virginia on Tuesday, it was no contest. Biden won with 53 percent of the vote, 30 percentage points more than Sanders. Voter turnout broke a state record for a presidential primary and was especially high in suburban areas near Washington and near Richmond and Norfolk, as well as in regions with large African American populations. Petersburg, a mostly-Black city south of Richmond, went 75 percent for the former vice president.

The range of support suggested Biden had the potential to put together a broad coalition across categories of race, gender, and age that could be a potent weapon in a race against President Trump.

Former governor Terry McAuliffe of Virginia attributed Democratic turnout in the state to deep disgust with the Trump presidency among Democrats and moderate Republicans.

“We have to give tremendous credit to Donald Trump,” McAuliffe said. “He has been the single biggest driver to the Democratic Party of Virginia. There are a lot of like-minded Republicans who said, ‘I can’t vote for Trump, but you got to give me somebody who we can vote for.’ Biden was always at the top of that list.”

That was the motivation for Laura Bligh, a 39-year-old personal trainer from Falls Church. She had planned to back Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts but said she changed her mind Monday and voted for Biden.

Advertisement

“My No. 1 priority is to beat Trump, and that seemed like the best chance to do it,” Bligh said while waiting to pick up her daughter outside Shrevewood Elementary in Falls Church on Wednesday afternoon. “When there was still a large pool of candidates, minority options still had a chance.”

Bligh said she considered her vote not just a repudiation of Trump, but an effort to block Sanders, who she predicted would lose in a bid against the president.

In Virginia, exit polls show that Biden dominated across gender, race, and educational lines. He had support from men and women, white and Black people, college graduates and nongraduates alike by double-digit margins over Sanders. In fact, in most of the demographic categories that Biden won, his share of the vote was larger than Sanders’ and Warren’s combined.

Even more significantly, Biden made major inroads among Sanders’ core constituencies. For instance, Hispanic voters — who went overwhelmingly for Sanders in the Nevada caucuses — actually went for Biden by about 13 percentage points in the Virginia primary. And even among voters who described themselves as very liberal, Sanders won by only about 4 percentage points.

The only major demographic group that Sanders won in Virginia was young voters.

Biden’s triumph here was clearly aided by his romp in the South Carolina primary last Saturday and a string of endorsements from prominent Democratic politicians in Virginia — Senator Tim Kaine, Representative Bobby Scott, and McAuliffe among them.

Advertisement

Exit polls also showed that Virginia voters coalesced around Biden’s candidacy practically overnight. Nearly half said they made up their minds in the final days before Tuesday’s contest, with two-thirds of those voters picking Biden.

Overall, 1.3 million voters in Virginia went to the polls Tuesday, surpassing the votes cast in 2016 by nearly 70 percent and, even more stunningly, breaking a previous Democratic record of 986,000 set in 2008, when Barack Obama was on the ballot.

Democratic turnout Tuesday was up broadly compared with 2016 — with Texas up 49 percent, Tennessee up 38 percent, and Vermont and North Carolina both increasing by 16 percent. Several states that had switched from caucuses to primaries this year — Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, and Utah — also saw heavy increases in participation.

Nowhere was the Democratic boom more pronounced than in the tony northern Virginia suburbs of Washington. Here, among the million-dollar homes populated by lobbyists, corporate lawyers, and employees of government contractors, Biden ran up huge margins over Sanders and the rest of the Democratic field while turnout in some areas nearly doubled from the party’s 2016 primary.

For Sanders supporters, watching the turnout surge he had promised go to Biden served as a particularly bitter disappointment. They attributed the Vermont senator’s weak showing in the suburbs to moderate Democrats’ coalescing around Biden faster than progressives did behind Sanders — though in Fairfax County, Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, won more votes than did Warren. They also cited the rapid nationalization of a race they had hoped to win through on-the-ground organizing.

Advertisement

Jonathan Sokolow, a labor lawyer who is co-chairman of the Sanders campaign in Virginia, said the results in Virginia and elsewhere were not an indication that Sanders did not have wide support in the party.

“I don’t think it’s correct to say that we don’t have majority support,” Sokolow said. “We’re fighting to see who is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump.”

But across the Virginia suburbs, Sanders’ argument fell flat in the face of Biden’s late strength.

Marcus Simon, a Democrat who represents Falls Church in the Virginia House of Delegates, said he voted early Saturday for Warren. By Tuesday, he had changed his mind and encouraged his wife to vote for Biden.

“Electability is something everybody is thinking about and who has the best chance of defeating Trump,” he said. “The idea of risking the nomination to somebody like Bernie Sanders, the concern would be that he wouldn’t have the broad appeal to defeat Donald Trump.” Tucker Martin, who a decade ago was a top aide to former governor Bob McDonnell, Republican of Virginia, appears to fit into this category. Martin considers himself a Republican, but Super Tuesday, he cast a ballot for Biden.

“I am a Never Trumper, and I’m out of partisan politics,” Martin said Wednesday. “I think for many voters in Virginia, Joe Biden may represent a safe place to go to register their dislike for the current occupant of the White House.”