“They didn’t come out the way I intended,” Schumer said of his remarks a day before that Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — both installed by Trump — would “pay the price” if a contentious Louisiana case the court was hearing ended up reducing access to abortion in the state and across the country.

But Schumer, who chalked up his sharp tongue to his Brooklyn upbringing, refused to apologize for the spirit of his remarks, saying that Republicans would pay a political price if the court struck down abortion rights.

WASHINGTON — Under fire from President Trump and Republican senators who accused him of threatening two conservative Supreme Court justices, Senator Chuck Schumer said on Thursday he “should not have used the words” he did Wednesday in a fiery speech warning of the consequences of their rulings.

“You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” he warned Wednesday at a rally on the steps of the Supreme Court.

Schumer, a Democrat from New York and the Senate minority leader, said those remarks were not meant as a threat of bodily harm against the justices, but instead as a warning to Trump and the Republicans who supported his conservative nominees that they could suffer a political backlash for the decisions the justices made.

“And Republicans who are busy manufacturing outrage over these comments know that, too,” Schumer added.

His clarification came after majority leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, opened the Senate on Thursday with an extended denunciation of Schumer’s speech. McConnell said there was no other way to interpret Schumer’s comments but as a threat, and argued his counterpart was leading a campaign by Democrats to undermine the independence of the federal courts.

“The Democratic leader traveled to the workplace of the two judges, and in front of a crowd of activists, he told those judges you will pay the price, right in front of the Supreme Court building,” McConnell said. “If any American had these words shouted at them from the sidewalk outside their office, they would hear those words as personal.”

McConnell’s scolding came the day after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare statement in which he denounced Schumer’s remarks as “inappropriate” and “dangerous.” Trump later joined the chorus of criticism, accusing Schumer on Twitter of making “a direct & dangerous threat to the US Supreme Court” and saying any Republican who made those remarks “would be arrested, or impeached.”

The exchange illustrated the importance both parties are placing on the Supreme Court as the November election approaches, underscoring the stakes in both the battle for the White House and for control of the Senate. It was all the more striking because Trump has aggressively attacked the federal judiciary in public comments and on Twitter, drawing howls of protest from Democrats but little criticism from Republicans.

On Thursday, though, Republicans were indignant. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri dismissed what he called Schumer’s “nonapology,” and said the Democrat should be censured in a formal Senate vote of rebuke.

McConnell, working hand in hand with the White House, has devoted substantial time and energy to installing scores of Trump-nominated judges over the past three years and portrays that as a main achievement of the Republican-led Senate. Democrats are trying to convince voters that a Democratic majority in the Senate would slow the Republican judicial juggernaut or begin to offset the effort should a Democrat win the White House.

Democratic officials said that while Schumer’s remarks might have been inflammatory, they were not all that unhappy that the episode put new attention both on the Louisiana case at hand and the Republican push on the courts overall. In his comments, Schumer also sought to shift the focus from him to the issue of abortion and Senate Republicans.

“To the women of America, what we are talking about here, what I am fighting for here is your right to choose — an issue, of course, leader McConnell completely ignored in his speech,” Schumer said.

Schumer said the courts would most likely curtail abortion rights “because Senate Republicans have confirmed nominees they believe will strip away women’s rights and fundamentally change this country, going so far as to deny a duly-elected president the right to pick a Supreme Court justice.”

That comment was a reference to McConnell’s decision in 2016 to refuse to act on President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, instead keeping the Supreme Court seat open until Trump won the election and took office. The blockade continues to infuriate Democrats.

McConnell said Schumer was guilty of trying to “bully” the Supreme Court and that Democrats were assaulting an independent branch of government, demanding that justices deliver rulings favored by Democrats. He said he was certain that effort would fail.

“I am confident that if the facts and the Constitution would have led the court to disappoint Democrats the day before yesterday, they will still feel free to do so today, tomorrow and beyond — notwithstanding these shameful tactics,” McConnell said.

Senator Chuck Grassley, Republican of Iowa and former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, also faulted Schumer.

“At best it was an injection of partisan politics into a process that should be immune to them,” Grassley said. “At worst, it was a threat targeting two sitting members of the Supreme Court. Either way, I encourage my colleague, the Democratic leader, to apologize to those Supreme Court justices here on the floor.”