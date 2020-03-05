Two days after violent tornadoes laid siege to a large swath of Middle Tennessee, National Weather Service storm surveys are offering new details on their path and intensity. The twisters proved staggering, achieving rare feats of strength and longevity during their devastating overnight assault Tuesday.
The death toll from the tornadoes stands at 24. Local media reported that the count of the missing had dropped to zero, according to an announcement from Governor Bill Lee.
Of the 24 fatalities resulting from the twisters, 18 took place with a tornado which struck Cookeville in Putnam County, 80 miles east of Nashville. That was rated an EF-4 on the 0 to 5 Enhanced Fujita scale for tornado intensity, making it the first ‘‘violent’’ tornado (rated EF-4 or higher) in the National Weather Service Nashville’s forecast area since April 10, 2009.
Advertisement
The tornadoes all occurred within the same tornado family, originating from one lone supercell thunderstorm that tracked more than 275 miles across the Volunteer State. Reports of tornadoes and damage emerged as early as 11:07 p.m. to the west in Benton County on Monday night, when the storm was at least 90 minutes away from hitting Nashville. It produced an EF-2 tornado that killed one person in Camden.
The same storm, which was unusually compact but fierce, approached the state capital shortly after 12:30 a.m. early Tuesday, where it spawned a new, even larger tornado.
Based on preliminary estimates, the twister’s path length of 53.4 miles would would rank among the top six among tornadoes observed in Tennessee.
WASHINGTON POST