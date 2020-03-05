Two days after violent tornadoes laid siege to a large swath of Middle Tennessee, National Weather Service storm surveys are offering new details on their path and intensity. The twisters proved staggering, achieving rare feats of strength and longevity during their devastating overnight assault Tuesday.

The death toll from the tornadoes stands at 24. Local media reported that the count of the missing had dropped to zero, according to an announcement from Governor Bill Lee.

Of the 24 fatalities resulting from the twisters, 18 took place with a tornado which struck Cookeville in Putnam County, 80 miles east of Nashville. That was rated an EF-4 on the 0 to 5 Enhanced Fujita scale for tornado intensity, making it the first ‘‘violent’’ tornado (rated EF-4 or higher) in the National Weather Service Nashville’s forecast area since April 10, 2009.