SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A special prosecutor announced Friday that a white, former South Bend police officer was justified in the fatal shooting of a Black man last summer.

Special prosecutor Ric Hertel was appointed to lead an investigation into Sergeant Ryan O’Neill’s fatal June 16 shooting of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who O’Neill said had refused his orders to drop a knife while the officer was investigating a report of a person breaking into cars.

Hertel said during a news conference that evidence showed Logan approached O’Neill with a knife and the officer feared for his safety when he fired two shots, one of which struck Logan in the upper abdomen.