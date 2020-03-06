WASHINGTON — Utah Senator Mitt Romney says he will support a subpoena to interview a witness and obtain records related to Burisma, the gas company in Ukraine linked to former vice president Joe Biden’s son. The push comes as Biden has emerged as a front-runner to challenge President Trump.

Romney, the lone Republican who voted to convict Trump in last month’s Senate impeachment trial, was in a position to play spoiler on the Homeland panel. The panel’s chairman, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, plans a vote Wednesday to proceed with an investigation of Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine, but will need every Republican vote to issue a subpoena.